Courtesy of Bravo & Instagram

Wow — looks like Kim Zolciak has some explaining to do! The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star has received major heat from some fans after innocently revealing her 4-year-old son has held ‘a real gun’ before! Pretty shocking, right? Let us know, HollywoodLifers — is that a dumb decision or not? Vote here!

While Kim Zolciak, 38, and her husband Kroy Biermann, 31, seem to be loving parents to their six kids, this is one parenting decision we’re not sure we can get behind. After posting a telling Snapchat of a questionnaire their son Kash, 4, filled out for school, it was revealed that the couple have let their toddler hold a real gun — yep, we definitely have some questions of our own for these two! Kim meant the Snap to be sweet, as Kash used the assignment to gush about his dad. But at the bottom of the page, the youngster shocked us all!

#KimZolciak Biermann shares 4 year-old’s homework: ‘my dad lets me hold his gun’: Embed from Getty Images Earlier today Hecate reported on… pic.twitter.com/qQUf87m82a — Selena Gomez (@SelenaGomesDC) February 7, 2017

Filling in the blank “I love [my dad] because…” Kash wrote in “he lets me hold his real gun.” Kim captioned the entire pic, “I [heart emoji] this!” Yikes. Before we totally jump to conclusions though, we’re sure the gun isn’t loaded…I mean, RIGHT? And he’s most likely being closely supervised, but still! Does a four-year-old really need to hold such a deadly weapon — and then brag about it at school?

Who knows if the kid was being 100 percent honest though, he IS only four after all. And judging by the rest of his answers (he mistakenly believes his dad is 51 years old LOL), anything could be possible! But let us know, do you think allowing such a young child to hold a real gun can be justified? And in case you were wondering, this is far from the first time Kim has been under fire in regards to her parenting.

In fact, earlier this week, the blonde beauty was on a trip in Turks and Caicos when she had a major conflict with another tourist. The tourist reportedly criticized her kids for being too loud on the beach, and in typical Zolciak-Biermann fashion, mama bear got super aggressive back! Essentially, she told the woman to “f*ck off!” So we can just imagine how much Kim truly DGAF about this latest controversy.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked Kim and Kroy would let their four-year-old hold a real gun? Does this change your opinion of the fam?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.