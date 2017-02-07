Kim Kardashian Embraces Kanye West In Cozy Pic: Marriage On Track After Breakdown

Courtesy of Vogue

Phew, everything is back on track! After going through a bit of a rough patch, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just squashed those silly divorce rumors for good. The couple appear more in love than ever in this steamy ‘Vogue’ picture, so take a look!

Divorce rumors? What are those? It’s definitely something that’s not in Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 39, dictionaries. In fact, their marriage appears to be back to smooth sailing and clear blue skies. Putting those nasty rumors to be for good, the reality star shared a SUPER romantic photo of herself and Kanye that dates back to their steamy 2014 photoshoot with Vogue. While the picture itself isn’t new, the fact that Kim re-posted it three years later on Snapchat says a lot about her romance with the “Famous” rapper. This is the couple we love to see!

When Yeezy and the Selfish author tied the knot in May 2014, they celebrated their love with Vogue! World famous photographer, Annie Leibovitz captured something truly magical that day. It was also the first time Kim appeared on the cover of that magazine, which immediately flew off the stands! The intimate photo session also features the lovebird’s first child, daughter North, who was just a baby at the time.

Kim and the hip hop star have gone through A LOT since then, but in the end, it only made their love stronger. The drama started when Kim was robbed in Paris during Fashion Week. You’ll remember that criminals broke into her complex, tied her up, pointed a gun at her, and stole her diamond engagement ring. A few weeks later, poor Yeezy was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center! This back-to-back madness put a strain on their marriage — not to mention Yeezy’s friendship with Donald Trump. But with time, they got back to a place of pure happiness and bliss. We’re thrilled!

