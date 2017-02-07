Kendall Jenner’s NYFW Survival Guide — Advice For How YOU Can Deal With Stress

Courtesy of Estee Lauder

You may not be gearing up for a month of fashion shows like Kendall Jenner, but you can still relate to handling a stressful situation. The next time you find yourself beyond busy, turn to Kendall’s tips for keeping your head (and skin!) calm and clear.

With multiple Fashion Week seasons under her belt, Kendall Jenner, 21, has become a pro at handling long hours, international flights and a whole lot of hair and makeup changes.

Ahead of the Fashion Week season, which kicks off in NYC this week, Kendall Jenner sat down with Estée Lauder (where she serves as a spokesmodel) to share her guide to surviving the stress that comes with strutting down the runway.

Ahead of her busy season, Kendall shared that it’s more important for her to give her body a rest than stick to any grueling workout. “The biggest thing for me is to get as much rest and “me” time as I can before the madness starts,” she told Estée Lauder, adding, “And lots of vitamins!”

Of course, with every show Kendall participates in and party she attends, comes another beauty look. Since all of the makeup and intense lighting can aggravate her skin that’s already stressed out, Kendall shared that she likes to keep her off-duty look simple — especially since we already know she tends to break out easily. “I try not to wear too much makeup leading up to Fashion Week because I want my skin to breathe,” she said. “I also drink a ton of water.”

In between shows, she’s all about pampering her skin, saying, “I always have a lip conditioner in my bag, along with DayWear Moisturizer. Keeping my skin hydrated is super important when everyone is taking makeup off and then back on again throughout all of the shows.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s tips for de-stressing? Are you excited to see which shows she’ll be walking this fashion week season?

