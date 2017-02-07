Whoa! Did Kanye West produce a Donald Trump diss track? It sure looks that way. King Myers just dropped a new song called ‘Propaganda,’ which takes several digs at the POTUS, and Kanye is listed as the producer. Get all the details, and listen to the song here!

Interestingly, Kanye West is listed as the producer on King Myers‘ “Propaganda,” but according to a new report by TMZ, the rapper had nothing to do with the Donald Trump diss song.

Kanye West has reportedly “put his lawyers on the job to get his name and art removed from the project,” as King Myers also used Kanye’s Twitter avatar as the single’s cover art.

We do have to say it’s interesting timing, though. Just yesterday, Feb. 6, Kanye West deleted all of his pro-Trump tweets, so the release of a Trump diss track make sense time-wise, but still, Kanye claims he had nothing to do with the song.

[Intro]

I have a dream, that one day….This nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of it’s creed

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that ALL people are created equal

[Verse 1]

Woke up took a look at the clock that s*** still tickin

And even tho I’m still sinnin God still givin

I ask Allah how the hell Trump still livin

I say and do what I want ’cause I’m a real n****

I’m in the game like a referee

I made friends with a refugee

The same friends they ain’t expect to see

Same friends they expect to leave

Every Muslim in the whole world y’all could stand next to me

Let’s get together in peace ain’t gotta start a riot

Somebody touch me they gon bleed I’m like a barbed wire

I’m on the road I’m bout to blow I’m like a car tire

I stole some of ‘Ye shine i got star power

What kinda risk would u take to just make the pain go

Got the rock now ’bout to break some ankles

This chess not checkers peep the game from like 3 different angles

That’s 3 different ways to play you

Sleepin’ on me, might sleep to death

Let’s use the fruits of our labor to impeach the Prez

We got freedom of speech, we got freedom of press

Sometimes you gotta change on ’em so they see you the best

I’m at the point where I don’t give a fuck homie

Spoke to Mitus on the phone he hung up on me

And now my life is GOOD I came up on em

F***ed around and got my name up on em

[Hook]

Stand up! Time to impeach the President

Stand up! Time to impeach the President

Stand up! Time to impeach the President

The clock tickin’ homie just count the hours

Don’t know why they gave him all that Power

