Whoa! Did Kanye West produce a Donald Trump diss track? It sure looks that way. King Myers just dropped a new song called ‘Propaganda,’ which takes several digs at the POTUS, and Kanye is listed as the producer. Get all the details, and listen to the song here!
Interestingly, Kanye West is listed as the producer on King Myers‘ “Propaganda,” but according to a new report by TMZ, the rapper had nothing to do with the Donald Trump diss song.
Kanye West has reportedly “put his lawyers on the job to get his name and art removed from the project,” as King Myers also used Kanye’s Twitter avatar as the single’s cover art.
We do have to say it’s interesting timing, though. Just yesterday, Feb. 6, Kanye West deleted all of his pro-Trump tweets, so the release of a Trump diss track make sense time-wise, but still, Kanye claims he had nothing to do with the song.
Check out the lyrics below, listen to the track above, and then let us know what you think!
[Intro]
I have a dream, that one day….This nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of it’s creed
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that ALL people are created equal
[Verse 1]
Woke up took a look at the clock that s*** still tickin
And even tho I’m still sinnin God still givin
I ask Allah how the hell Trump still livin
I say and do what I want ’cause I’m a real n****
I’m in the game like a referee
I made friends with a refugee
The same friends they ain’t expect to see
Same friends they expect to leave
Every Muslim in the whole world y’all could stand next to me
Let’s get together in peace ain’t gotta start a riot
Somebody touch me they gon bleed I’m like a barbed wire
I’m on the road I’m bout to blow I’m like a car tire
I stole some of ‘Ye shine i got star power
What kinda risk would u take to just make the pain go
Got the rock now ’bout to break some ankles
This chess not checkers peep the game from like 3 different angles
That’s 3 different ways to play you
Sleepin’ on me, might sleep to death
Let’s use the fruits of our labor to impeach the Prez
We got freedom of speech, we got freedom of press
Sometimes you gotta change on ’em so they see you the best
I’m at the point where I don’t give a fuck homie
Spoke to Mitus on the phone he hung up on me
And now my life is GOOD I came up on em
F***ed around and got my name up on em
[Hook]
Stand up! Time to impeach the President
Stand up! Time to impeach the President
Stand up! Time to impeach the President
The clock tickin’ homie just count the hours
Don’t know why they gave him all that Power
