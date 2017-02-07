‘Wizard Of Oz’ Shocker: Judy Garland’s Ex Claims Munchkins Molested Her

Rex/Shutterstock

We’re never going to be able to watch ‘The Wizard of Oz’ the same way again! Star Judy Garland’s ex has made claims that the male munchkins molested the starlet on set of the classic film, putting their hands up her skirt and groping her. We’ve got the incredibly disturbing details, right here.

Ewww! It turns out young Judy Garland‘s time in Munchkinland was filled with alleged groping and molestation at the hands of the diminutive actors. She was just 16-years-old when she filmed The Wizard of Oz, and the male munchkin actors took total advantage of the young starlet. In a bombshell new memoir written by her now deceased ex-husband Sid Luft, he claims that, “They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small,” according to excerpts obtained by U.K.’s The Sun. That is just SO gross to think about and it’s awful no one put a stop to that kind of behavior. Maybe someone should have sicked Toto on those jerks.

Sid detailed how, “They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress. The men were 40 or more years old.” We can’t imagine how horrifying that must have been for poor Judy to shoot all of those scenes pretending to be so happy to be among the munchkins, when in reality they were sexually tormenting her! The scenes are so iconic and now when we go back to watch the movie again, all we’re going to think about is that some of those munchkins were just total perverts taking advantage of an underaged actress. Thank goodness she followed that Yellow Brick Road and got the hell away from those creeps!

The shocking new details come from a recently uncovered memoir that Sid wrote before his death in 2005. He and Judy married in 1952 and had two children together before divorcing 13 years later, four years before her tragic overdose at age 47. Judy herself did not speak well of her experience with the munchkin actors, saying “They were drunks. They got smashed every night and the police used to scoop them up in butterfly nets.” To read more about Judy’s terrifying experience with the sex-crazed munchkin actors, Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland will hit bookstores in March.

