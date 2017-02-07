Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Makes Miraculous Recovery: She’s ‘Regained Consciousness’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

This is AMAZING news. Maddie Aldridge has ‘regained consciousness,’ according to a family representative, after nearly drowning in a horrific ATV accident on mom Jamie Lynn Spears’ family property.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie [Aldridge] regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE via a family rep that same day. This incredible update comes two days after Maddie and the ATV she was riding ended up in a lake on the family’s private property, leaving the little girl submerged under water for several minutes.

“[Maddie] is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident,” the statement continues, revealing that Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter is doing really well after enduring life-threatening trauma.

Maddie was originally reported in “serious” condition once news broke that she had been air-lifted to the hospital. Sadly, both Jamie and her husband, Maddie’s stepfather Jamie Watson, witnessed the terrifying accident. It was reported that they desperately tried to save Maddie by freeing her from the submerged ATV, but unfortunately it wasn’t until the EMT’s arrived that she was finally brought back up from underwater.

Britney Spears, Maddie’s aunt and Jamie’s big sister, pleaded for fans to “pray” for her niece. HollywoodLife.com also EXCLUSIVELY reported that Britney was jetting to Louisiana to join Jamie by Maddie’s bedside in the hospital, putting family before everything else during this trying time.

We are so happy to hear that Maddie is awake and talking, and we hope to hear even more progress as the days go on.

