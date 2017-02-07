The final Defender has arrived! The first full-length trailer for Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ dropped on Feb. 6, and it’s AMAZING. Watch Finn Jones transform into Danny Rand to take down NYC’s corrupt.

Danny Rand’s back in New York after 15 years away, and he finds everything has changed. But he’s changed, too. He’s not the boy he once was. He’s so much more than that. During his time away, Danny’s become a martial arts expert. He can kick butt any day, any time.

He returns to New York to claim what is rightfully his: Rand Enterprises. However, he’s met with resistance right away, but he not going to take no for an answer. He’s Danny freakin’ Rand!

In the new trailer, Danny fights off criminals using his fist that has superhuman strength and energy. Couple his Iron Fist and his kung-fu mastery, Danny’s pretty invincible. No one wants to be on the other side of his fist. He teams up with Colleen Wing, who is all kinds of fierce. There’s also a glimpse of a very steamy moment between Danny and Colleen. Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple also makes an appearance in the teaser for Netflix’s next Marvel series.

The trailer proves that Iron Fist is going to be a knockout. The special effects are awesome. Oh, and Game of Thrones alum Finn Jones is PERFECT as Danny Rand. The series also stars David Wenham (Harold Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), and Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum). The series will hit Netflix on March 17, 2017.

Iron Fist is the fourth installment in Marvel’s Netflix series, following Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. All four Defenders are teaming up for The Defenders, which will be released on Netflix in 2017. Sigourney Weaver will be playing the villain of The Defenders.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Iron Fist trailer? Are you going to binge all the episodes? Let us know!