Irina Shayk: Bradley Cooper’s Pregnant GF Debuts Platinum Hair

Irina Shayk is one stunning mom-to-be! The model just showed off a blonde hair makeover and ample cleavage while shooting for ‘LOVE Magazine.’ Click ahead for all the details on her latest transformation.

Irina Shayk, 31, is showing no signs of slowing down her modeling career several months after announcing she and boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 42, are expecting their first child together. On Feb. 7, the model, who has walked for big names in fashion like Versace, Givenchy and Moschino, shared some pics from her latest project — complete with a totally new look.

Sharing an Instagram selfie from her LOVE Magazine S/S ’17 shoot, Irina was rocking a significantly shorter and lighter look than we’re used to seeing. Going blonde thanks to Anthony Turner, Irina showed off her new honey blonde hair in a trendy lob cut with tousled curls and piece-y bangs.

Irina also shared the below, more official pic from the shoot, taken by Alasdair McLellan. Kneeling in a baby pool in a white Fendi dress, there aren’t any signs of Irina’s baby bump, but we’re guessing these pictures were taken a few months back. Either way, we have a feeling Irina’s blonde makeover was just a temporary look thanks to a custom cut and colored wig.

The Russian-born model famously had jaws dropping as she debuted her very tiny baby bump at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, and since then, she has been showing off her curves in a series of shoots. Participating in LOVE’s Advent Calendar this past winter, Irina also posed for Alberta Ferretti‘s Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

