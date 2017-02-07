Hillary Clinton Gets Fired Up In MAKERS Video: Strong Women Need To Step Up

Image Courtesy of Makers

Role model alert! Hillary Clinton made her first video statement since President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March with an epic speech about women’s rights that was presented at the 2017 MAKERS conference. Check out her inspiring words here.

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female,” Hillary Clinton, 69, said in the video presented at the 2017 MAKERS conference on Feb. 6. “We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly,” the former Democratic presidential nominee said.

“So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure.” Preach, Hill! MAKERS.com is a storytelling platform that features videos and interviews with amazing women like Lena Dunham, Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Lilly Singh, and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and of course, Hillary.

“And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future,” the former Secretary of State said to every woman who needs a reminder of their worth. “As I’ve said before, I’ll say again, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world,” she said. We’re completely speechless right now.

Hillary’s words echo the remarks she tweeted on the day of the epic Women’s March on Jan. 21, which was held the day after she attended President Donald Trump‘s inauguration in Washington, D.C. “Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together,” Hillary wrote.

