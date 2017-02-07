Courtesy of Twitter

Wax figures are SO 2016! Gigi Hadid is actually getting her very own Barbie to celebrate her incredible fashion line, Gigi x Tommy, with top designer Tommy Hilfiger. Dying to know what the supermodel’s doll looks like? We’ve got the pictures!

Just when you thought Barbie dolls were a thing of the past, Gigi Hadid, 21, gets made into one! The supermodel looks just like Malibu Barbie with her tan skin and gorgeous blonde hair, so it seems like a perfect pairing to us. But this isn’t no ordinary Barbie. It’s actually a symbol to celebration her incredible collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, 65. Together, the two power houses came up with fashion line, Gigi x Tommy, that’s produced stylish clothes and a delicious perfume!

Thankfully, this is only the beginning of Gigi x Tommy! The fashion mashup made its debut at New York Fashion Week in Sept., when the leggy blonde strutted her stuff on the carnival-themed runway. Tommy also hired models Hailey Baldwin and Chanel Iman to represent his brand. Now, the release of Gigi’s Barbie arrives just in time for the designer’s next project coming to stores in Spring 2017, which will star Gigi once again. Her gorgeous doll, of course, will be wearing clothes from Tommy’s line!

The Sports Illustrated beauty shared the epic news with her fans both on Twitter and Instagram on Feb. 7, writing, “Can’t believe that’s me!!! Thank you for this honor!!!” As expected, the Barbie looks flawless! The pictures show Gigi’s doll hanging out with the OG doll, whose name is actually Barbara, in Southern California (possibly Venice Beach). The blonde bombshells are rocking Tommy T-shirts, blue jean shorts, and sunglasses all while skating around the beach boardwalk. Classic beach babes!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Gigi as Barbie? Comment below!

