Genie Bouchard: Tennis Star Vows To Honor SB Bet & Date A Stranger After Pats’ Comeback

The moral of the story: don’t bet on sports, unless you want to go on a date with a stranger from the Internet. Genie Bouchard lost such a wager during Super Bowl 51, but instead of bailing, the tennis star is actually staying ‘true to her word’ by going on the date!

Got to give it up for Genie Bouchard: the 22-year-old tennis star is not trying to weasel out of a bet. She made the romantic rendezvous wager with a random dude named John Goehrke, 20, during the Feb. 5 Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. When the Dirty Birds were up 28-3, she tweeted “I knew Atlanta would win, btw.”

“If patriots win, we go on a date,” John asked. Genie said, “sure.” After all, the Falcons were going to continue to dominate, right? Well, enter Tom Brady, 39, the man arguably the Greatest Of All Time would lead his team to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl History. Genie now had to go on a date with John or be called a liar!

Thankfully for John, it seems Genie is going to honor the bet. “Lol it made a Twitter moment. And I will do it,” she tweeted on Feb. 6. “I stay true to my word.” Genie also kind of hinted that she was actually going to meet up with the University of Missouri student during the closing moments of the game. After it was obvious Tom was on the verge of clinching his fifth Super Bowl trophy, Genie asked John, “So…where do you live?”

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

@geniebouchard Chicago. Go to school in Missouri. We can go on a date where ever you want! 😜 — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

“I saw the [first] tweet and I’m like, I wasn’t assuming the game was over because I knew how good the Patriots were and how good Tom Brady was, but I was like, I don’t think this is over,” John told the Chicago Tribune. “I thought it would be funny to comment something just to say whatever, like, ‘You’re crazy if you think this is over.’ … But then I thought I could have more fun with it and do something else, so I thought of that.” John, by the way, has been a fan of Genie since her appearance in the 2014 Wimbledon final.

What’s really surprising in this whole story is that John, who is from Chicago, roots for the Los Angeles Rams fan (though, to be fair, he’s attending the University of Missouri and up until this last season, the Rams were in St. Louis. So he’s a Missouri fan?) As for this date, as of Feb. 6, John hadn’t heard from Genie’s people. Hopefully, she calls him soon. “Honestly, if I’m even lucky enough for it to happen and I meet her, that would be good enough,” he said. Don’t forget to bring flowers, John!

Do you think Genie should still go on the date, HollywoodLifers? Are you surprised that she seems like she’s going through with it?

