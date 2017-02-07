Courtesy of Snapchat

It’s official! Rapper Future and baby mama Brittani Measly are husband and wife! Well, kind of. The couple actually got ‘spiritually married,’ according to a new report. We’ve got all the details about the ring, the ceremony, and MORE, right here!

Weddings are one of the most romantic moments in people lives. People cry, celebrate, hopefully drink at an open bar, and make loving toasts. A step that’s often overlooked in the process, however, is that all freakin’ paperwork. Future, 33, and baby mama Brittani Mealy actually decided to skip that step, as they got “spiritually married” on Feb. 7, according to a MTO News. What does that mean exactly? Well, it basically means they had a proper wedding with the exchanging of rings, just no paperwork.

Are they legally married? Technically not, but they are husband and wife in spirit! That’s the most import thing! If the love is there, that’s all that matters. The couple also share a baby girl together, so they’re already one step ahead in starting a family. The “Low Life” rapper also has Future Zahir Wilburn with ex Ciara and Prince Wilburn from a different baby momma. He’s a total family man these days, and we’re living for it!

So, about the wedding. Brittani reportedly walked the down like a proper bride in a super romantic ceremony with family and friends. She’s wearing a ring on her left hand, and always refers to Future as her “husband.” Her mom even calls Future her son-in-law! The best part of all this? The hip hop star is rumored to be expecting another child with Brittani. It was reported in Jan. that Ciara might give birth around the same time as Brittani, which would definitely be an ironic moment.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Future’s spiritual wedding? Would you ever ditch the paperwork, too?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.