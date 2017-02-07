Mrs. Robinson comes face-to-face with Anastasia in this new ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ scene, and things get TENSE. Mrs. Robinson accuses Ana of not caring enough about Christian! Pick your side now, ladies.

“You don’t care about Christian,” Mrs. Robinson (Kim Basinger) spits at Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) in the video. “He’ll see that.” Burn. The intimidation is written all over Ana’s face.

There’s also a glimpse of Ana catching Mrs. Robinson/Elena and Christian in a compromising position. She knows about Mrs. Robinson’s past with Christian, and she doesn’t like it.

“Christian feels that he needs Elena,” Jamie Dornan admits in the video. “He’s still tied up with her in terms of business, but he’s far too involved with her for Ana’s liking.”

For those of you who’ve read the books, Elena is the one who introduced Christian to the BDSM lifestyle when they had an affair 15 years prior to Fifty Shades Darker. When Ana finds out about this, she gives Elena the “Mrs. Robinson” nickname, referring to the Simon & Garfunkel song from The Graduate.

While Ana is jealous, she has nothing to worry. Christian is totally in love with her. Mrs. Robinson is nothing but a business partner now. But Mrs. Robinson isn’t the only girl from Christian’s past who Ana is going to have to deal with. Leila (Bella Heathcote) makes her appearance in the sequel, and she wants Christian back BADLY.

In the trailers we’ve seen, Leila pulls a gun on Ana and Christian! “I just wanted someone to represent a threat and give Ana a little jolt,” E.L. James notes in the sneak peek. Leila gives Ana and Christian a jolt all right! Fifty Shades Darker will hit theaters on Feb. 10.

