Eva Longoria V. Olivia Culpo: Braless Battle In Plunging Pantsuits

REX/Shutterstock

The pantsuit trend is clearly here to stay as both Eva Longoria and Olivia Culpo were totally twinning as they went braless beneath their blazers — but who rocked the trend better?

Eva Longoria, 41, and Olivia Culpo, 24, stepped out to attend Rachel Zoe‘s LA Fall 2017 fashion presentation at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Feb. 6 where they both showed off pantsuits from the designer, both rocking the jacket without anything underneath it, flaunting their sexy cleavage as they showed off the trend.

Eva’s gold metallic pantsuit featured flared pants and totally made a major statement. She showed off an ample amount of cleavage as she rocked the blazer — and Olivia sported a super similar look! The model’s jacket featured a severe plunging neckline and was beyond daring. Her version featured shorter, flared pants that stopped right at the ankle and she accessorized with a black clutch and black ankle-strap sandals. Eva carried a gold clutch with her get-up.



Olivia Culpo’s Best Looks

Not only did they both rock similar outfits, but they sported identical hairstyles as they wore their brunette locks down in glossy, soft waves. Eva polished off her look with a gorgeous diamond necklace and a smoky eye, which totally popped behind her luscious lashes. Her look was so glam!

The pantsuit is one of the hottest looks around and you can expect to see a whole lot more of it, especially on the red carpet! In fact, we’ve even seen stars sport the silhouette to major award shows and can expect to see the trend reimagined in sumptuous luxe fabrics, (just like the looks both Olivia and Eva rocked!).

Who do you think wore the pantsuit better? Check out how they made the trend their own and VOTE and let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.