Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2017: Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, & More Best Dressed

REX/Shutterstock

So many of our favorite ladies in Hollywood headed to the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in LA on Feb. 6th and we saw some gorgeous red carpet outfits. There were so many looks to choose from and we can’t decide who was best dressed — what do you guys think? VOTE.

The biggest names in Hollywood headed to the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Feb. 6th and the red carpet was full of stunning outfits. We love how all of the ladies went their own ways and rocked different looks, and we can’t decide which one was our favorite.

Emma Stone, 28, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a navy blue satin Stella McCartney cropped jumpsuit which featured a one-shoulder short sleeve with a high shoulder-padded shoulder. The bodice of the dress was skin-tight, showing off Emma’s petite waist, while the pants of the one-piece were baggy and wide-legged with pockets. She topped her look off with velvet Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Natalie Portman, 35, went with an all-black ensemble and we were pleasantly surprised with her Topshop dress. Natalie’s maternity style is baggy and unshapely, so we love that she rocked this slinky black mini dress with a lace rope belt tied around her waist. The stretchy dress hugged her baby bump perfectly and she topped the look off with black, pointy-toed Steve Madden flats.

Michelle Williams, 36, brought a fun pop of color to the carpet when she opted to wear a cute little pale peach Louis Vuitton mini dress. The satin orange dress featured one shoulder and had black buttons and a thick black strap down the front with two pockets on either side of the flared mini skirt. She topped her look off with simple black ankle-strap sandals.

Nicole Kidman, 49, looked as fabulous as ever in her Chanel Spring 2017 Couture collection ensemble. She looked so classy and sophisticated in the white metallic tweed dress with featured a blazer top, diamond button down the front, and a thick metallic silver belt around her petite waist. She added more sparkle to the look with metallic silver Jimmy Choo Truce sandals and a vintage OMEGA watch from the brand’s historic museum.

There were so many fabulous red carpet outfits to choose from and we can’t decide who was the best dressed! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.