Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer On ‘SNL’ Infuriates Trump: Why Couldn’t A Man Play Him?

A new report claims that Donald Trump and the White House staff are up in arms over Melissa McCarthy’s mock portrayal of Sean Spicer on ‘SNL’, and that the President’s biggest concern is that it was done by a woman. Ugh!

Donald Trump, 70, hasn’t been very happy with Saturday Night Live in a while, but now that they are taking on his staff members he’s totally blowing a casket, reports Politico. However, White House sources claim it’s not necessarily the portrayal of press secretary Sean Spicer, 45, that has President Trump so upset — it’s that it was done by Melissa McCarthy, 46. Or to be more specific — a woman.

The report claims that Melissa’s hilarious but devastatingly accurate impression of Sean for laughs could affect his “longevity” as a White House employee. “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” a source close to the big man shared. Yikes.

Even more concerning is that Trump was silent on Twitter about Sean being mocked on SNL, which is extremely unlike him. The report claims that his silence is a sign of how “uncomfortable” he feels that his own press secretary was destroyed on national television by Melissa, a woman.

In case you missed the February 4 episode of SNL, Melissa was a surprise guest on the show when she stepped out onto the stage dressed as Sean. Not only was the actress dressed in a mens suit, but she also wore a bald cap with a mens wig to perfectly portray Sean. During the skit, Melissa’s version of Sean chewed on one-too-many pieces of gum, used “props” to explain things to the frustrated press, and at one point even picked up the White House podium and attacked a reporter with it. You can see the skit in full above!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think about Melissa’s portrayal of Sean on SNL? Do YOU think Trump should be upset about it, or should he start having a sense of humor? Comment below!