‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Thrown Off Plane After Viciously Punching Fellow Passenger: Watch

Danielle Bregoli, who became a viral meme for shouting ‘cash me outside’ on Dr. Phil’s show in September, found herself in the middle of a violent airplane fight on Feb. 6. While defending her mother, the teenager even threw punches at a fellow passenger — and it was all caught on video!

‘Cash Me Outside’ was brought back to life when Danielle Bregoli started screaming at a fellow Spirit Airlines passenger at LAX on Feb. 6! The 13-year-old yelled out her signature catchphrase at the top of her lungs while arguing with the woman, who reportedly grew antsy when Danielle’s mom was taking longer than usual to put her carry-on bag in the overhead compartment, according to TMZ.

Shocking footage of the ordeal shows Danielle screaming at the woman from her seat, but when the passenger begins taunting her for the ‘Cash Me Outside’ ordeal, the teenager bolts up and charges at her nemesis. Danielle’s mother urges the woman not to “call my kid trash,” which is when the claws come out. The adults begin swinging at one another, which is when Danielle steps in, flying through the air and throwing punches to defend her mom.

Police arrived to the scene shortly after the fight, and all three women were escorted from the plane. However, no arrests were made since none of the ladies pressed charges, TMZ reports. The respective lawyers will handle the situation from here on out.

Danielle became a viral sensation after her appearance on The Dr. Phil Show back in September. She and her mother were on the show to work on her “out of control” behavior, and during the segment, Danielle uttered the now-infamous words: “Cash me outside, how bow dah?” The rest is history!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Danielle getting kicked off the plane? Do you think she acted irrationally?