Celine Dion Is Stunned As Fan Proposes To His Girlfriend In Front Of Her

Courtesy of Austin McMillian

Lol! It goes without saying that Celine Dion definitely has some passionate fans, but this couple took things to the next level. A fan proposed to his girlfriend in front of the singer on Feb. 4, and her reaction is PRICELESS. See her funny reaction!

Celine Dion, 48, has probably seen a lot of crazy fan moments over her musical career, but this one is one for the books. Nick Janevski, 24, knew that his girlfriend, Austin McMillian, 24, was a HUGE fan of the Grammy winner, so he decided to propose to his love in front of Celine! And her shocked reaction says it all. Lol!

The story behind it is even cuter! Nick and Austin are both from Las Vegas, Nevada and have been dating for six months. According to BuzzFeed News, the young couple hung out every single day during the first month of dating and eventually their love grew! Soon, they realized, that “this was it.” Aww!

Austin’s fiancé knew how much his girlfriend loved Celine Dion. “My mom raised me on Celine because she’s a huge Celine Dion fan,” she told BuzzFeed News. So when the “My Heart Will Go On” singer was back in Vegas, Nick used the opportunity to propose. He even wanted to do it on stage, but Celine’s manager made it so they could have a meet and greet with the star herself! How amazing!

As soon as the couple was backstage and took pictures with the Grammy winner, Nick got down on one knee and proposed to Austin. Both women were shocked! “I didn’t even say yes… for like two whole minutes I was just shocked,” Austin recalls.”I just looked at Celine Dion and then we both looked at him … I just kissed him.” The pop singer had no idea that this was going to happen, which just made the moment even more special. Celine gave the newly engaged couple her blessing saying, “I hope you have a long and happy marriage, just like I did with my husband.” Congrats to the new couple!

