Blac Chyna Cheating On Rob Kardashian? — Caught Cozying Up To Mystery Man

Blac Chyna spent Super Bowl Sunday in the arms of a man who definitely wasn’t Rob Kardashian. The new parents have had their ups and downs, but could this new scandal be the nail in the coffin? Get the details now!

Blac Chyna has some explaining to do. The 28-year-old personality was reportedly in the arms of another dude on Super Bowl Sunday, this according to Page Six. Rob Kardashian, 29, was nowhere to be seen as onlookers allegedly witnessed a mystery man place his hand “in her lap or on her legs.” The news comes on the heels of the unmarried parents’ first anniversary. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

“I would definitely have thought they were a couple if didn’t know better,” explains the insider. Chyna was at Super Bowl LI viewing party at Estrella’s MA Theater in Los Angeles. They go on to say that “[Chyna]’s still talking to Rob, but they’re not living together right now.” It’s also worth noting that the Rob & Chyna star was overhead telling someone she was “faded.”

Whether or not any of this will come as a surprise to Rob is anyone’s guess. He shared an adorable Instagram post, dedicated to his baby mama, on Jan. 25. in observance of their one year anniversary. The video was captioned, “1 year down lol woohooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiieeeeeee,” and featured a highlight reel of the happier moments from the last 12 months. It stands in stark contrast to the clips that went viral just before Christmas, which showed an empty house Chyna had apparently cleared out in a hurry to escape her relationship.

Chyna and Rob began dating in Jan. 2016. They announced their engagement, much to the chagrin of the Kardashian clan, on April 5, 2016. May was when they announced their pregnancy and Dream Renée Kardashian was born on Nov. 10, 2016. And now it appears that they might have broken up in the seven days following the relationship milestone Rob shared with his fans.

