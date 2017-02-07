Betsy DeVos: Stephen Colbert & More Celebs Upset Education Secretary Confirmed

Betsy DeVos’s successful confirmation as Secretary of Education has left the country shocked. VP Mike Pence swooped in and confirmed DeVos in a historic 51-50 Senate tiebreaker, and left a highly unqualified person in charge of the United States education system. Politically-minded celebrities like Stephen Colbert and Patton Oswalt were outraged.
It’s still shocking to write that Betsy DeVos has been confirmed as Secretary of Education. DeVos, 59, a longtime Republican donor, was vehemently opposed by Senate Democrats after their confirmation hearings revealed that she knew little about the country’s education system. As two Republican senators — the only two who voted against her — put it, she has a passion for education, but just doesn’t have the experience or knowledge to back up that enthusiasm.
In one hearing, when grilled by Senator Al Franken, she couldn’t tell the difference between proficiency and growth in education. That’s a huge issue! She also oddly supported her stance that there should be guns in schools by citing a story she heard in which an elementary school in Wyoming needed firearms to protect themselves from grizzly bears. She really said that!
People are understandably upset that DeVos is now the Secretary of Education. They’re worried about what’s going to happen to their children who are enrolled in public schools, and who rely on federal student loans to pay college tuition. They’re scared that their kids may not get the best education possible anymore, because they’re now in the hands of someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing. Celebrities, whether they’re parents or not, are also outraged at DeVos’s appointment and what it will mean for education:
