‘The Vampire Diaries’: Yes, [Spoiler] Is Dead, But Expect To See Him Again

The latest death on ‘The Vampire Diaries’ hit us hard, but the one good thing on this show is that no one is ever really gone. So is that the case this time around? (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

During Friday’s episode of The Vampire Diaries, Stefan killed Enzo by ripping out his heart, leaving Bonnie — and us, to be honest — shocked and heartbroken. Luckily, it sounds like we will be seeing him return on the series finale on March 10.

“I’ve gone in and done a couple bits here and there,” Michael Malarkey told our sister publication, TVLine about his part in the finale. Of course, the interview was done before the episode aired, and no one knew he wouldn’t actually be alive when the episode took place. “It’s nice to be able to wrap this thing up the way they’ve done it, to know this is the end, and to do it justice.”

He also added that he knew his ending was coming, as Julie Plec warned him. “I was prepared for either way it could go,” he said. “It’s nice to come full circle with Julie directing the last one, and bringing back some familiar faces. I’m sure everyone is saying that it’s bittersweet, but it’s also just kind of sweet.”

Of course, we’re not that surprised to hear that he’ll be back in some way shape or form since everyone else is also retuning. In addition to Nina Dobrev‘s big return to set, David Anders (John Gilbert), Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood), Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan), and Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert) have also been spotted. So it’s safe to say that no matter how someone was written out of the show, don’t rule out a cameo on the finale.

