Nicolas Cage’s Son, Weston, Arrested For DUI After Driving Straight Into A Tree: Shocking Pics

Nicolas Cage’s son Weston had one scary afternoon, causing two car accidents and ultimately being arrested for DUI in the Los Angeles area. Police booked the 26-year-old and had him taken to a hospital. Get all the details now!

Weston Cage, 26, is lucky to be alive after crashing his car near Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 6). Nicolas Cage‘s son was driving his white Chevy Camaro in the San Fernando Valley before being in two accidents and getting arrested. TMZ reports that he fled the scene of the first, minor crash, only to drive head-on into a tree a mile down the road. Police caught up with him and booked Weston for “driving under the influence.”

Pictures from the scene of the second incident really are amazing. Weston’s car can be seen wedged between the sidewalk and a blue Volkswagen that is parked along the street. The pink airbags are deployed and the hood of the Camaro is nearly bent in half. Several mailboxes and a street sign were also destroyed in the accident. His car also reportedly lost one of its tires. After being put in handcuffs and taken from the scene, Weston was taken to a hospital to “get checked out.” It seems he fled the scene of the first accident when he thought the police had been called. Rather ironically, he had already given the other driver his insurance information.

Weston is the son of the National Treasure star and actress Christina Fulton. He was born on Dec. 26, 1990. Known in his own right for being the lead singer of several black metal bands, Weston has also taken to acting on occasion. He even starred alongside his Academy Award-nominated father, 53, in the 2005 thriller Lord of War. Weston married his wife Danielle in 2013 and the two have a son together. Lucian Augustus Coppola Cage was born on July 1, 2014.

This isn’t his first brush with authorities. In 2011 Weston was arrested twice for domestic violence incidents involving his first wife Nikki Williams. A few months later he was badly beaten by a personal trainer. He has also had a very public battle with alcohol, but claimed in several interviews, in 2015, to have sobered up after the birth of his son.

