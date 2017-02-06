Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey: Texas Rangers Hunting For $500,000 Uniform

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! Somewhere in the hustle and bustle of making the biggest Super Bowl comeback in history and winning his fifth ring, Tom Brady lost track of his historic game jersey! Now, the Texas governor has pledged the help of his rangers to fine the $500,000 piece of memorabilia.

Everyone loves a souvenir, but can you even imagine losing a memento as meaningful as a game-winning jersey from the Super Bowl? Tom Brady, 39, discovered how that feels on Feb. 5, when he told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that “someone stole his game jersey.” Robert suggested that the look online for the priceless piece of Pats merchandise. Oh my god!

Early in the morning it was reported by NESN that one of the equipment managers for the New England Patriots took and locked up Tom’s jersey to avoid having it stolen or misplaced. We thought we could finally breathe a sigh of relief, but NOPE. Tom revealed in a Feb. 6 morning press conference that he believes the invaluable item is STILL missing. “The jersey… yeah I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn’t there anymore, so it’s unfortunate because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia so if it shows up on ebay somewhere, someone let me know so I can try to track that down.”

Now Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has pledged the help of the Texas Rangers and Houston Police in finding the missing jersey. “Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectible ever,” the governor said in a statement. “It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas.”

“I’ve called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case. I’m a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don’t want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.” Yay! We sure hope they find it.

On top of being a piece of history for being worn in the only Super Bowl game to go into overtime by the only quarterback to win 5 rings during the biggest comeback ever, the jersey is also estimated to be worth upwards of $500,000 by Bloomberg. That’s not petty theft, if you ask us!

