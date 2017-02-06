REX/Shutterstock

BRB, currently booking flights to Boston. After snagging yet ANOTHER Super Bowl victory for the New England Patriots, MVP quarterback Tom Brady has called for a ‘city-wide holiday.’ Feel like partying with the athlete? Check out his epic message!

Hey Tom Brady, 39, how about you declare a NATION-wide parade? That way we could all ditch work and celebrate with you! The New England Patriots have fans all over the world, but a few special Boston locals will have the amazing opportunity to party with the MVP quarterback. “Attention managers of Boston: I hereby declare tomorrow a city-wide holiday,” wrote Tom on Instagram the day after the Patriots’ FIFTH Super Bowl victory. “Tomorrow, we DANCE IN THE STREETS.” How much are flights to Boston, again?

The quarterback has EVERY reason to let loose this week! In case you’re wondering why he earned the MVP title on Feb. 5, let’s just say he miraculously handed off the football to James White, who ran into the Atlanta Falcons end zone for the winning play. That was the FIRST time in NFL history that a Super Bowl went into overtime! Neither Tom and Falcons QB Matt Ryan were planning on going down with a fight, which resulted in a seriously exciting second half!

The first half, though, was kind of a let down for the Patriots. They only managed to score THREE points against the Falcons who ran up the scoreboard with three touchdowns. The pressure for Tom to perform generated hilarious memes across the Twitter-sphere, showing the QB sitting miserably on the sidelines bench. In the end, the MVP’s frown was turned upside down as he celebrated in the middle of the field with wifey Gisele Bundchen and his sick mother, Galynn. Talk about a serious comeback! This is one Super Bowl we’ll never forget.

