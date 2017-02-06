Tiny Fought Back Tears After Seeing T.I. With Another Woman: ‘He Breaks Her Heart Daily’

REX/Shutterstock

Oh, no — poor Tiny! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that T.I.’s estranged wife is absolutely devastated over him getting close with another woman over Super Bowl weekend.

T.I., 36, has really stirred the pot when it comes to his pending divorce from Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. Once a picture of T.I. arriving at a Super Bowl party with Kristen Ingram surfaced, it sent a ripple straight through Tiny’s heart. Unfortunately, sources tell HollywoodLife.com their children were also affected by the football “date”.

“T.I. really doesn’t know how much damage he caused by talking a picture with that woman. Their children are social media pros and are asking Tiny who the girl is that dad’s taking pictures with,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Hearing them ask that question broke Tiny’s heart and she held back bawling in tears so the kids wouldn’t see or hear how much pain she’s really in.”

So, why did the picture upset Tiny so much? Well, aside from the fact her husband was posing with another woman, the source tells HollywoodLife.com: “Yeah, it’s just a picture — but to Tiny it said a thousand words. She knows the look. She saw through his sunglasses and her gut told her he was up to something. She doesn’t know how much longer she can hang on with TIP because he breaks her heart daily.”

Sadly, Tiny’s latest heartbreak comes shortly after it was revealed the couple were considering a reconciliation. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, T.I. was showering Tiny with “sexually explicit” notes and even a few bottles of booze to cheer her up.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Tiny should be upset? Do YOU think there’s still a chance for T.I. and Tiny to get back together? Comment below.

