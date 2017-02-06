‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Nick Eliminates 6 Girls & Has Major Breakdown — Will He Continue?

Image Courtesy of ABC

Do you have your tissue box ready? There were a lot of tears on tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ including a two-on-one date that ended in a way no one saw coming.

Remember the dramatic return of Taylor that has been teased all week? Well it happened right off the bat and it wasn’t that dramatic. Taylor wanted Nick to know that Corinne lied about her being a bully… and Nick basically told her he didn’t care, he just was more into Corinne. After that, he canceled the cocktail hour and went right to the rose ceremony. There, he sent home Jaimi, Alexis, and Josephine. With that, the group of nine was off to St. Thomas.

The first one-on-one went to Kristina, and while they didn’t do anything extreme, they had a serious heart-to-heart. She revealed to him that at only five years old, she was living with no food and actually ate lipstick to survive. Her mother went out one day for food and told her to not eat anything; when she came back, she kicked Kristina out for eating something. With that, she was in the orphanage for seven years.

She was eventually adopted and left Russia for a better life in the US, but left her sister behind. Clearly it was extremely hard for her to tell her story, but Nick couldn’t be more happy that she opened up and naturally, he gave her a rose. I’ve watched The Bachelor for so many years, and I think this may have been my favorite date ever — and the most courageous.

Don’t Hate The Game

Of course all beautiful things must come to an end. The group date was next, and it was a hot mess. Nick thought bringing the ladies to the beach to play volleyball would be simple and fun, but instead they were all left in tears and no one wanted to fight for Nick’s attention, especially with Corinne falling over drunk.

The date was a nightmare, and that just continued into the night. Rachel told him she almost went home while on the date, and Jasmine aggressively explained she felt overlooked by him. However, while he was worried about Rachel, he realized his feelings for Jasmine weren’t there, so she was sent home. Raven got the rose — but we didn’t even get to see that.

When Two Become . . . None

Nick wasn’t in a good place going into his next date — a two-on-one with Danielle L. and Whitney, that lasted about 15 minutes. He didn’t seem into either one of them, but wasn’t feeling anything with Whitney. So, he sent her home and took Danielle to dinner. There, she said she was falling in love with him… and he didn’t even crack a smile. He realized in that moment he didn’t feel the same way; he started tearing up, realizing how hard it was to send someone home who he once felt so optimistic about. However, he didn’t lead her on. He sent her home.

Side note: I think this is the first time we’ve seen a bachelor break down like that, and really honestly admit he wanted to be in love with her, but couldn’t force it. Following the date, he went back to the hotel room and broke down crying to the remaining girls. He told them that his biggest fear was that this wouldn’t work — that even though he felt optimistic with each girl left, he also did with Danielle, but when she said that, he didn’t feel it. Clearly being turned down so many times in the past had affected him.

He ended their talk with, “I don’t know if I can keep doing this.” And then walked out, leaving the final six women in shock.

HollywoodLifers, which part of tonight’s whirlwind episode surprised you the most?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.