We haven’t heard too much from Kristina, the dental hygienist competing for Nick Viall on ‘The Bachelor,’ but when she reveals her heart-wrenching backstory this week, we won’t forget her!

Kristina, 24, landed her first one-on-one date this week, and took the opportunity to reveal to Nick Viall that she grew up in Russia with literally nothing. “We didn’t have any food necessarily growing up,” she tells him over dinner. “I remember the cupboards being bare, and I remember eating lipstick.”

With that, she reveals that one time her mother told her not to eat all day and she’d go out and find food; when her mother got home and she told her she did eat something — lipstick — she was told to get out. Naturally, Nick is shocked by this story and together, they both shed some tears. It’s tough to listen to, so we can’t blame him.

“Hearing what Kristina’s been through breaks your heart. She seems to have a mature grasp and appreciation for life which is such an amazing thing,” Nick says after their dinner.

During her intro for The Bachelor, she revealed that the people she admires most in the world are her parents. “It takes courage to open your heart and home to four orphans and give them a life otherwise unobtainable,” she told ABC. She also added that if she could be anyone else for one day, she’d be her biological mother.

“I’d like to know what she was going through when I was young and if choosing alcohol over kids was worth it,” she said. Well we love to see that she’s healthy and happy now — and apparently on the search for love!

