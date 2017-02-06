‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jenelle Finally Reveals She’s Pregnant — But Barb’s The Last To Know

After weeks and weeks of rumors and a leaked police report, Jenelle finally told Barbara and Jace she’s expecting on the Feb. 6 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ It was supposed to be an exciting moment, but Barbara was pretty pissed she was the ‘last to know’ about the big news.

Jenelle pretty much told the world — via a post on Instagram — that she was pregnant before sharing the happy news with her own mother, Barbara. And that’s exactly why Barbara got mad at Jenelle on the Feb. 6 episode of Teen Mom 2. Jenelle said she took the photos the night before and by the time she was done taking them, it was too late to call her mom, but she could have called Barbara a few minutes before posting the picture on social media. Fortunately, Barbara and Jenelle didn’t end up screaming at each other, especially because they were at a restaurant when Jenelle shared the news. Jenelle also told everyone she was expecting a girl, and that’s when Jace’s excitement turned to disappointment. He said he doesn’t like sisters, and then later, he almost seemed to be trying to tell Jenelle that she shouldn’t be having anymore kids, but it looked like his nerves got the best of him. At least Barbara told Jenelle to get her tubes tied (lol).

Meanwhile, Aubree started first grade! And Chelsea met with her wedding planner to discuss pushing the reception back, one year in the future. It didn’t seem to be a problem — and it was probably a good idea, too, because Chelsea started using hair ties to keep her jeans buttoned. There’s no way she would have fit in her dream wedding dress. Aubree also had another baseball game, and Adam showed up. Chelsea made a comment about how Adam only seems to show up when MTV is filming.

Leah finally took her girls on vacation, but they ended up just going to California because she didn’t get the girls’ passports in time. She made sure to tell Jeremy the news before leaving and even exclaimed, “Our resort is 12 minutes from Disneyland!” When in LA, Leah took the girls to do yoga on the beach, and then they went to a water park.

Finally, Jo was forced to co-parent Isaac with Javi and Kailyn since they’re no longer speaking. After Kailyn filed divorced papers and Javi met with his lawyer, Jo set up a playdate with Isaac and Lincoln. He and Javi brought the kids together for some ice cream and it was super cute. We just hope Isaac gets to see Javi on a regular basis — our hearts break for that kid.

