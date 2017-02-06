Taylor Swift At Pre-Super Bowl Concert: Copy Her Bold Red Lips & Textured Hair

Getty Images for DIRECTV

Taylor Swift looked stunning and sexy at a pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. Get the details on her beauty look below!

Taylor Swift stunned on stage at the concert, presented by DIRECTV and AT&T. It was held in Texas just one night before the Super Bowl and it was a Super Saturday indeed!

She sang tons of hits from her entire career, including “I Knew You Were Trouble”, “Red”, “Love Story”, “You Belong With Me”, “Style” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Unfortunately, Zayn Malik didn’t make an appearance on that last song, but Taylor was enough for us!

She was wearing a super short, lacy, fringed outfit, that looked amazing as she danced on stage. Her hair was down, and styled with tons of texture. To get a similar look, I love the new Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast. It works on all hair types and gives you tons of fullness and texture. It’s similar to a dry shampoo (and smells amazing!) but focuses more on volume. The key is to shake, shake, shake the bottle before applying the magic formula!

Her makeup was also stunning — she wore a red lip and thick black eye makeup. Her skin was glowing and her legs were tanned and toned to perfection! The short shorts were a hit!

Tons of celebs were in the audience, and Taylor told the crowd, “As far as I know this is the only show I’ll play in 2017. By coming to this show tonight you are attending 100% of this year’s tour dates.”

No, this is devastating news! We need more perfect looks from Taylor!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Taylor Swift’s hair at her pre-Super Bowl concert?

