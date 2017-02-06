‘Supergirl’ Recap: [Spoiler] Leaves Earth Unexpectedly

M’gann and J’onn come to terms with their unexpected feelings, while Kara avoids her dealing with her own.

Reluctant Feelings

This week’s episode opens with Kara paying a visit to Mon-El at the bar, so that she can address the admittedly awkward air between them. Because, if you recall, Mon-El revealed that he had a big ol’ crush on Supergirl in the last episode that has yet to be dealt with until now. Kara explains, not-too-convincingly, that she’s not sure they’re a good match. But that she’s glad Mon-El was honest about his feelings for her. Basically, the lady doth protest too much. With each different excuse Kara offers, the denial of her feelings for an “intergalactic bartender” seems to grow. Which is crazy, because Mon-El is a total babe.

Alex shows up and it turns out she isn’t surprised by the Mon-El news at all. (Hint: Neither are we, Alex.) So in an effort to deflect and celebrate, because she’s so totally not dealing with Mon-El feels, Kara then tells her sister she wants to celebrate her 13th Earth birthday. But, there’s a hitch in the plans. It turns out that Alex has a concert with Maggie and though she feels bad, Kara insists she go anyway, and she takes her up on the offer.

Once Kara let’s her go, she decides to have something “strong” in a moment of self-pity. In fact, she asks the bartender to have what Mon-El’s been having, assuming he’d be under the influence. The bartender proves her wrong, The only drink Mon-El has been sipping on for the past week has been club soda and something sparks within Kara at the news of his subtly significant change.

Martian Madness

On the action front, M’gann confronts an old man in an alley outside of the bar. It turns out to that he’s J’onn, but also that he was tailing her for good reason. You know, considering a white martian drops in out of nowhere and promptly gives them a beating. Thankfully, Kara steps in to aid them, but he gets away in the process, causing an even bigger problem. Ultimately, the team goes back to the D.E.O to strategize, but M’gann refuses help with the matter. She insists the martians are after her and it’s her fight and that she doesn’t want the team in danger. To make matters worse, it really does turn out to be quite personal for M’gann when her husband, a ruthless white martian, comes for her and tells her he’s bringing her back to Mars to face her death in merely two hours time.

Despite M’gann’s wishes, the team searches for the white martian who is expertly eluding them, because he’s posing as one of them. The white martian, AKA Fake M’gann, attacks J’onn at the D.E.O. and runs off. In an effort to contain the situation, J’onn puts them in lockdown but they soon realize that the white martian could be any of them.

And, they were right. After J’onn white martian proof fire test, Fake Winn is exposed, and he too runs away after attacking them. But, that’s not all he does. Because he was posing as Winn, he was also able to set up the building to explode. still gets away. Because he was posing as Winn, he set the building up to explode.

They decide to split up into groups in order to find the bomb. On one side, Kara and Alex head off together, and the mission brings up deeper feelings. It gives way to talk about the lack of communication and space between them lately, and Kara admits her bitterness over her Earth birthday situation. Kara tells her that Alex’s new relationship is wonderful but scary to her because she doesn’t know how to cope with the loss of her partnership. She doesn’t want to be abandoned and Alex swears she never will.

On the other side, M’gann and J’onn team up, and like Kara and Alex, the dire situation lends itself to heartfelt confessions. J’onn tells M’gann, his once sworn enemy, that she has become “dear” to him. He tells her that she’s filling the hole his family left in his heart, even though he can’t believe it. He confesses that he thinks her spirit is beautiful and he sees beyond her being a white martian and can’t imagine his life without her. He tells her he’ll protect her forever. *Swooning*

The two prove to be a good team even in the midst of an emotional rollercoaster, because they find the real Winn in a Stranger Things-like cocoon. But they soon realize they’re in even more trouble than they thought when they also come across a cocooned Alex. J’onn tries to warn Kara but, Fake-Alex is already ready to attack. They face off and Fake-Alex taunts her about her feelings towards her sister.

Frantically, J’onn wakes up Winn in the nick of time and tells him he needs to deactivate the nuclear weapon that’s going to blow them all to smithereens. The two head in the direction of the bomb and come upon Kara. J’onn tries to hold off M’gann’s martian monster husband with Kara so that Winn can save them.

The fight escalates, and M’gann and J’onn face off with M’gann’s husband as a green martian team, while Kara takes the other. In a moment of true epic badassery, M’gann kills her decidedly evil martian mate just as Winn deactivates the bomb (with 12 seconds to spare). And, speaking of epic moments, Real-Alex comes in and finishes off the other martian with an air of total nonchalance.

Once the dust settles, it’s M’gann turn to confess what’s in her heart. She tells J’onn she forgot what it was like to have a family until she met him. But, in a heart wrenching turn of events, She explains that despite her feelings, she’s going back to Mars. She not only wants to be around those like her, but she wants to try and change things and to stand up for what she believes in. M’gann asks J’onn, who is blindsided by the news, to understand but he can’t bring himself to.

They don’t leave it at that, though. J’onn comes to M’gann before she’s about to leave. He doesn’t end up convincing her to stay, but she does tell him she reciprocates his feelings and that even in a time as arguably rough as this, standing with him makes her feel that everything’s okay. The two touch foreheads in an intimate bonding moment and then she takes off, away from J’onn and Earth.

The Heart Of The Matter

After the battle’s over, Alex shows up with a cupcake for Kara’s Earth birthday. Alex realizes that maybe she shafted Kara for Maggie just slightly.She reassures her that she’s not going anywhere, despite Kara’s somewhat irrational fear that she’s “slipping away” because she’s always with Maggie now. While Alex acknowledges her deep seated feelings of abandonment, she also hears what her sister isn’t saying. Basically, she straight up asks her if her Earth birthday plans were about putting off dealing with the Mon-El of it all. Kara’s hesitant to admit it, but then, in so many words, explains that how she feels is complicated. But, then again, it really isn’t. Kara explains that she’s afraid of being rejected and Alex counters, says the romantic risk pays off.

The next day, Kara runs into Mon-El… with his lunch date. And, it’s now more clear than ever that she does have feelings for him, because her jealousy of the other woman surfaces. In fact, she even asks Mon-El to clarify if he’s on a date with the girl. He openly admits that he is because he was rejected and he had to move on. Kara somewhat boldly proclaims it, “was a quick turn around” when it came to his feelings. Mon-El looks troubled by Kara’s shortness with him and tries to get her to talk, but she’s once again deterred by his date and keeps Mon-El in the dark about her rapidly progressing feelings for him. Which we can all agree will prove to create many tension filled moments to come, yes? Yes.

HollywoodLifers, two questions: Do you think M’gann should have stayed? And, do you think Kara should have told Mon-El her true feelings?