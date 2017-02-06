Bill Nye’s Persil Super Bowl Ad Blooper Reel Is Full Of Hilarious Flubs & Mad Science

Bill Nye’s Super Bowl commercial was messier than anyone thought! ‘The Science Guy’ had a lot of bloopers in making Persil’s explosive ad. HollywoodLife.com now has an EXCLUSIVE scoop behind the scenes, as well as why director Elizabeth Banks hopes this ad starts a new trend!

A lot of work goes into fifteen seconds of “brilliant detergent comedy,” according to Bill Nye, 61. Along with “The Professional,” (Persil’s superhero spokesperson, portrayed by Peter Hermann) “The Science Guy” works hard to get it right, even when his co-star is forgetting his lines. The results, though, are almost as funny as the actual ad. Bloopers, after all, are sometimes the best part!

Actually, the best part of the ad was not what happened in front of the camera, but what took place behind it. Elizabeth Banks, 42, was the one who directed the spot. Not only did the Pitch Perfect 2 director make her Super Bowl directorial debut, but she was alsoone of the few women directors who had ads this year. “I hope this is the start of a trend where we see more female directors making their mark during the biggest commercial break of the year,” she EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Agreed!

Hopefully, Elizabeth makes a return for Super Bowl 52, because this commercial was pretty funny! “I jumped at the opportunity to work with Persil, Bill Nye and the stain fighting Professional, Peter Hermann,” she said in a statement before the game. “The unlikely duo are a perfect fit for Persil ProClean detergent’s new PRO10 formula.” Could this be the start of a brand new commercial bromance? One can only hope.

Though the game featured sweaty men clashing up against each other, the Super Bowl was really all about the girl power. One of the best commercials of the night (besides Persil’s spot) belonged to Audi, as the car manufacturer took its Super Bowl spot to champion the fight for equal pay for women.

Plus, during their performance of “America The Beautiful,” Phillipa Soo, 26, Renée Elise Goldsberry, 46, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, 27, made sure to mention “sisterhood.” Not to mention, Lady Gaga, 30, rocking the Halftime show with powerful messages of loving yourself and inclusivity. Nice.

What did you think about the blooper reel for Persil’s Super Bowl commercial, HollywoodLifers? Do you want Elizabeth Banks to direct another ad for next year’s big game?