‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: Malec Finally Gets Their Date & A New Romance Is Budding

Love is in the air in the Feb. 6 episode of ‘Shadowhunters’! Magnus and Alec finally get to go on their long-awaited first date, and another surprising couple is slowly but surely emerging. Not to mention all of the other dramatic, supernatural stuff that goes down. See our recap, here!

Finally, something cute is happening on Shadowhunters again! Season two has been VERY dark and VERY serious so far, which is epic and awesome, but the Feb. 6 episode had a much-needed bit of lightness to bring the mood up. At least, most of the time.

Magnus can tell that Alec is stressing a lot about killing Clary’s mother and not being able to help Jace, so he suggests that they FINALLY go on their first date together. However, it doesn’t exactly go as planned. Magnus learns that Alec has NEVER been in a relationship, and Alec learns Magnus has been in 17,000! Alec is ready to leave after asking “do you think maybe we’re TOO different?” but then he turns back around and smooches him! SO CUTEEEE!

So, who else might be falling in love, you wonder? Simon and Maya! We know, shocking, right?! Maya comes to Simon because she’s concerned about Luke. The duo agrees to look for him together, but on the way they begin sharing intimate stories about their deepest secrets, and something just clicks. Maya got totally goo-goo eyed when Simon finds Luke about to kill some campers (!!!) but talks him out of it with a touching story from Clary’s childhood. They even bonded over hating Jace! Everything seemed great until Clary came in and saw them (and got all weird?) and Maya saw Simon looking at her with that look. Uh oh.

So now we need to get into the nitty-gritty, unfortunately. Izzy and Clary go to visit the Iron Sisters, which Aldertree agreed to on the condition of Izzy spying on Clary for him. When they get there, Clary is deemed pure by this pool that tests for demonic impurities. However, Izzy is turned away, even though it’s her dream to be an Iron Sister. That’s because she’s been using the Yin Fen Aldertree gave her, which just so happens to be vamp venom. Oh no!

Clary also befriends one sister who happens to be Luke’s sister. She helps Clary realize that he needs help, and Clary also shows her her secret rune that shoots sunlight (which Izzy also sees. Don’t worry, she doesn’t tell Aldertree… yet). However, this lady might not be as nice as we thought, because at the end of the episode she stabs one of her sisters and leaves, revealing herself to be a Circle member! AHH!

