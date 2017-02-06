Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: She’s ‘Excited’ To Show Off New Romance At Grammys

Courtesy of Twitter

Aww! After undercover dates and secret getaways, Selena Gomez is ready to make her romance with The Weeknd as public as she possibly can. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s planning to be his sexy plus one to the 2017 Grammys!

Such a proud girlfriend! Selena Gomez, 24, wants nothing more than to stand by her man at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. The “Good for You” singer is going to show he world to see how head over heels she is with The Weeknd and can’t wait to take their romance public. “Selena is hoping to make her first official outing with The Weeknd at the Grammy Awards. She’s super excited and wants to look gorgeous. She’s planning on wearing a stunning, sexy outfit and can’t wait to cheer him on,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The 26-year-old Canadian singer — real name Abel Tefaye — is nominated as a featured artist on Beyoncé‘s Lemonade album and we would just die to see her throw her arms around him in an adorable celebration if he wins.

“She doesn’t plan on holding back how she feels about him and has no problem showing the world how proud she is of him and how much she absolutely adores him,” our insider adds. Selena has been packing on the PDA with Abel everywhere she goes, from romantic dinners in LA to cuddling him in a museum full of people in Florence, Italy. She can’t get enough of her man and it totally shows!

Since Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, 22, is up for a number of Grammys including the night’s biggest honor, Album of the Year, this would be such an incredible occasion to show to him in person how she’s moved on and found love again! We can’t imagine what kind of tension it would cause, especially since the Biebs and Abel used to be friendly. It would definitely be a real evening killer for him seeing Selly looking smoking hot while in the arms of another man!

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd will take Selena as his date to the Grammys?

