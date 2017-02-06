Courtesy of Twitter

If you were worried about Queen Elizabeth’s health, this new portrait should help put your mind at ease. At 90 years old, the head of the Royal Family looks absolutely stunning in her new photo to celebrate the Sapphire Jubilee. See it here!

Queen Elizabeth II is the picture of perfection in her Sapphire Jubilee portrait! Her majesty posed for a new official photo, released by The Royal Family on Feb. 6, in honor of her 65 years on the throne. It’s quite an historic occasion, as it makes Queen Elizabeth the first monarch in British history to reign for 65 years.

“Today marks 65 years since Her Majesty The Queen acceded to the throne,” the official Royal Family Twitter account wrote alongside the photo. In the gorgeous picture. Queen Elizabeth wears an embellished, blue shirt and a chunky, blue sapphire diamond necklace. The jewelry was given to her by her father, King George VI, for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, so it holds extra special meaning.

The Queen is also donning matching sapphire earrings for the photograph, with rosy blush on her cheeks and red lipstick giving her a pop of color. How good does she look for 90 years old, you guys?!

It’s refreshing to see such a healthy-looking photo of Queen Elizabeth at this time, as just a few weeks ago, she was battling a terrible cold that kept her on bed rest for quite some time. She even shockingly missed church services on Christmas AND New Year’s, and a death hoax even surfaced, leaving the Internet fearing the worst!

We breathed a collective sigh of relief on Jan. 8, though, when she was photographed out for the first time since the sickness. Now, thanks to the Sapphire Jubilee portrait, we’re even more assured that all is well!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Queen Elizabeth’s newest portrait? Do you think she looks good for 90?

