Nina Dobrev Pens Emotional Letter To Her ‘TVD Family’ After Shooting Her Final Scene

Image Courtesy of The CW

OMG, we’re getting misty-eyed! Nina Dobrev has written the most heartfelt letter to her ‘The Vampire Diaries’ castmates after shooting her final scene ever for the beloved series. We’ve got her incredibly touching message to her ‘family,’ right here.

Grab a box of tissues The Vampire Diaries fans, because you’re going to need the whole thing to get through Nina Dobrev‘s poignant goodbye letter after calling it a wrap on the soon to be ending series. In it, she profusely thanks her castmates, calling them her “family” and that she really needed to come back to the show to give her character Elena closure.

“Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn’t have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post Feb. 6. She gave out “giving key” chains as a wrap gift, as the jewelry is featured in her accompanying photo. What a thoughtful sweetheart Nina is!

