Nicole Kidman, 49, Is The New Face Of Neutrogena — See Her Top Anti-Aging Secret

Image Courtesy of Neutrogena

Nicole Kidman is the new global ambassador for Neutrogena, a skincare and beauty brand, it was announced on Feb. 6. See her favorite products from the brand for hydrated, youthful skin below!

Nicole Kidman told PeopleStyle about the collaboration: “I’ve always been such a believer in having good skin.” She also admits this partnership is a long time coming! “Prior to working with them, I had their products because I’d read about them in magazines!”

Of course, she has very fair skin, and one of the best anti-aging secrets is sunscreen. She uses their Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, SPF 100 on herself and her daughters. “I’m so fair, that’s a godsend for me.” She says her husband Keith Urban agrees that it’s so important for their family. ““He’ll be like, ‘Get that sunscreen on those girls,'” she told PeopleStyle.

Nicole continued: “I think when you’re really young, there’s cleanser and moisturizer, that’s it. For me now, obviously, I’m of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be. I mean, we all are, I think. So, I’m looking for products that can help that.”

She loves the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream, which she says “is fantastic because it’s so hydrating.”

But it’s not just about looking good but doing good: “I’ve grown up with an awareness of [sun damage]. But [I’m] still always trying to teach people about it, as is Neutrogena. What would be so great would be to reduce skin cancer in the world.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Nicole Kidman for Neutrogena? Do you think this is a good partnership?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.