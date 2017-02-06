REX/Shutterstock

Hmmm…what do we have here?! Bella Thorne was photographed looking quite cozy on a day date with Nat Wolff on Feb. 5 — cameras even caught them in a sweet embrace during the outing. Do we have a hot new couple on our hands?!

Bella Thorne, 19, is putting her drama with Charlie Puth, 25, and Tyler Posey, 25, behind her! Instead of focusing on her ex and ex-fling, the actress is moving forward with a different guy — she was photographed out in Los Angeles with Nat Wolff on Feb. 5! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES.

The exact nature of the pair’s day date is unclear, but they did look quite cozy with one another, as photographers caught them hugging outside a restaurant. Besides that, there were no obvious signs of PDA caught on camera, and an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the two are “just friends.”

Bella has laid low on the romance front for the last several weeks, after admitting she received terrifying death threats for moving on from Tyler with Charlie so quickly in December. At the time, fans speculated that she had cheated on the Teen Wolf star with the singer, although she’s made it clear that that’s a “total lie.”

“People take social media as such a big thing,” she told People. “And they all think they know what they’re talking about. And they think they know your life and they get their friends to trash you. And they get all these people to hate on you and call you whatever names in the book. It’s kind of like one person says it and then everybody jumps on it.”

For the most part, though, the 19-year-old has kept an amicable relationship with her exes — she even publicly congratulated Gregg Sulkin, who she split from over the summer, on his new movie role with a touching tweet last week. Aww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Nat make a cute couple?

