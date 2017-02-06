Donald & Melania Trump Are The Least Excited Super Bowl Fans Ever — See Their Glum Faces

AP Images

If looks could kill, Donald Trump and his wife Melania might have been able to help the Patriots win Super Bowl LI without all that overtime madness. You have got to see these snaps of the President and First Lady looking like they’re too cool for the biggest sports event of the year.

Pictures are allegedly worth a thousand words. And since Donald Trump, 70, has the best words, it might be prudent to assume he and his wife, 46-year-old Melania Trump, weren’t thrilled to be watching Super Bowl 51 in the presence of mere mortals at Trump International Golf Club in Florida. Whether it was the early lead by the Atlanta Falcons or irritation with Saturday Night Live‘s hysterical spoof on Press Secretary Sean Spicer, these pictures prove that being President doesn’t rid anyone of a resting b*tch face.

Like the many Americans who took Feb. 5 as a politics-free day, the President did the same. He and Melania flew to Florida on Friday, Feb. 3, spending the weekend at his Mar a Lago resort. It is his first working vacation since assuming the Presidency on Jan. 20. Of course, that didn’t stop him from tweeting up a storm. The former Apprentice host discussed everything from the “so-called” judge who placed a block on his controversial immigration ban to Sunday’s big game and his friend, Tom Brady.

Donald and Melania left the Super Bowl party at Trump International around 9 p.m., according to a report from Us Weekly, when it appeared the New England Patriots couldn’t overcome the Falcons. Spoiler alert: not only would they overcome the Falcons, but they would do it in the first ever overtime in Super Bowl history. Donald might have looked glum before sneaking out early, but he made a point to support his team after their history-making win.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

The positivity stands in stark contrast to the interview Donald did with Bill O’Reilly that aired just ahead of Super Bowl LI.“There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers,” he responded after Bill called Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer. “What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?” Politicians, Democrat and Republican alike, are denouncing the comparison. Senator Marco Rubio tweeted, “When has a Democratic political activists been poisoned by the GOP, or vice versa? We are not the same as #Putin.?”

HollywoodLifers, how are you feeling about Donald Trump after the first two weeks of his Presidency? Has a photographer ever caught you unaware, looking as glum as our POTUS and First Lady?

