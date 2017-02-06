Lena Dunham Had To Avoid ‘Graphic Sex Scenes’ While Intern Malia Obama Was On ‘Girls’ Set

REX/Shutterstock

Lena Dunham could not have been more impressed by Malia Obama when she came to work on the set of ‘Girls’ while interning for HBO in the summer of 2015. However, a new interview has revealed that having Malia around did make it a little hard to shoot the very mature show!

“Malia [Obama], she is an angel,” Lena Dunham, 30, said when talking about the former first daughter’s HBO internship, when she stopped by Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show on Feb. 6. “She was interested and she came a couple days a week to the set of Girls [to intern] … we were not going to send her to get our coffee, but she wanted to do all the jobs, that was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic.”

Having the 18-year-old on set during her summer 2015 internship was clearly a joy, but there was one big problem that the cast and crew had to deal with due to the very mature nature of the hit series. “Because of her age, we couldn’t do the graphic sex scenes around her if we wanted to,” Girls showrunner and writer, Jenni Konner, chimed in. Oh my, we didn’t even think of that. Awkward!

Malia is clearly still close with the cast, as she recently attended the show’s final season premiere party in New York City on Feb. 2. Now Malia, who is taking a gap year before attending Harvard University, has started working at the Weinstein Company as an intern. Based on what Lena says, it seems like Malia might have a real shot at a career in show business.

“I once asked her, ‘What’s your favorite movie?’ and she was like, ‘Well, do you want me to list it by favorite director, writer, or cinematographer?’ I was like, ‘You are smarter than me, let’s just be done with this talk.'” Nice, Malia!

