Malia Obama headed to her internship in NYC on Feb. 6th and she opted for such a casual but chic outfit and we’re obsessed! We love seeing what Malia wears to her internship at the Weinstein Company and her style is so cute and trendy. What do you guys think of her outfit?

Malia Obama, 18, started off week two of her internship at the Weinstein Company in NYC on Feb. 6th and we love her look. She headed into the office wearing black leggings, denim shorts, a black turtleneck, and her favorite red coat.

Ever since Malia started her internship in NYC, we have been living for her intern outfits. She is so trendy and her style is so unique, which is so fun to see! After Malia attended a party for the HBO show, Girls, this weekend, she got back to work and looked fabulous. She threw on a pair of black leggings with high-waisted light was denim shorts on top. Tucked into her jean shorts was a black turtleneck.

Malia accessorized her entire outfit with her favorite burgundy parka with a fur trimmed hood, a boho patterned brown leather backpack and $695 shearling-lined black leather Phillip Lim Chelsea boots. We love that Malia has been trying out new trends and showing her true colors while she’s in the city. It’s so fun to see this individualistic side of her that we didn’t get to see while she was in the White House.

Even when Malia attended the first day at her internship, she tried off the mom jeans trend with a white t-shirt tucked in and a pale pink coat on top — how cute is she?!

We are loving Malia’s internship style and we love this casual but chic outfit, do you guys?

