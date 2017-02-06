Jamie Lynn Spears Desperately Fought To Rescue Daughter After ATV Crash

Courtesy of Instagram

Heartbreaking new details from the scene of Maddie Aldridge’s terrifying ATV accident have been revealed. The eight-year-old’s mom, Jamie Lynn Spears, reportedly attempted to pull her daughter from the submerged vehicle for several minutes, but was unsuccessful, which is why Maddie was underwater for so long. Get the latest here.

Maddie Aldridge, 8, was underwater for “several minutes” after the ATV she was driving crashed into a pond and quickly sunk under on Feb 5. The eight-year-old swerved her vehicle to avoid a drainage ditch when she flipped over and landed underwater, the Sheriff confirms to TMZ.

The site reports that, just 100 yards away, Maddie’s mom, Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, and Jamie Lynn’s husband, Jamie Watson, watched the terrifying scene unfold, and immediately sprung into action to attempt to rescue the little girl. The couple spent several horrifying minutes trying to free Maddie from the ATV’s safety restraints, but were unable to do so on their own. It wasn’t until paramedics arrived that the young girl was released from the seatbelt and rushed to the hospital, but by then, she had already spent a scary significant amount of time underwater.

Now, Maddie is recovering at a hospital in New Orleans, and although the family has not confirmed her current state, TMZ reports that she’s in “critical but stable condition.” Jamie and her sister, Britney Spears, 35, have been silent on social media since the accident, although Jamie’s dad begged fans for prayers in a statement on the day of the crash.

Maddie’s father, Casey Aldridge, was not present at the time of the accident, and has yet to release a statement of his own. Our thoughts are with Maddie and her family during this truly terrifying time.

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes for Jamie Lynn and Maddie in the comments section below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.