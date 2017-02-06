Jamie Lynn Spears: There’s Hope For Daughter After Terrible ATV Accident — Doctor Says

Courtesy of Instagram

As Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter fights for her life after a terrible ATV crash left her submerged underwater on Feb. 5, HollwoodLife.com spoke to a doctor to explain why there is still hope for 8-year-old Maddie Aldridge. Read here for all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie Aldridge remains in critical, but stable condition at a New Orleans hospital, after she lost control of the ATV she was driving, crashing into a pond, leaving her underwater for “several minutes”. Dr. Bruce Henderson, M.D. weighed in on the terrifying accident. “Being submerged under water for more than 3 minutes could lead to irreversible brain damage. However, there have been cases where children have been submerged under water for up to 45 minutes and have managed to survive with no brain injuries. Doctors may have performed a procedure called Therapeutic Hypothermia, which lowers the body’s temperature to reduce the risk of brain damage.”

Dr. Henderson clarified what critical but stable means. “It’s when a person’s condition is severe, but not deteriorating. If she hit her head, she could be suffering from additional problems including a concussion.” This is so sad. We really hope the doctor is right and Maddie can live a long healthy life.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

As we previously reported, Jamie and her husband Jamie Watson watched on as the ATV Maddie was driving plunged into the pond. They desperately tried to release her from the seatbelt, but were unsuccessful until the paramedics arrived. She was then rushed via helicopter to the hospital.

Jamie Lynn’s older sister, Britney Spears, 35, took to social media on Feb. 6, asking fans for their support. “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece,” the singer tweeted. In the meantime, “Britney is dropping everything and rushing to Louisiana to give her support to her family during this challenging time,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How scary!

HollywoodLifers, we continue to send our prayers to Maddie and the rest of her family during this difficult time, and hope her condition improves.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.