Luke Bryan: How He Dedicated Months To Prepare For Super Bowl National Anthem

REX/Shutterstock

Hard work pays off! Country singer Luke Bryan is known for his party boy lifestyle, but in preparation for singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, he had to make some changes. We have all the details of what went into his amazing performance!

Country crooner Luke Bryan, 40, blessed us with his wonderful rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the kickoff of Super Bowl 51 this past weekend. The singer is known for being one of country’s top party boys — having songs such as “Drunk on You,” “Drink A Beer,” and “Crash My Party.” But for the biggest game of the year, Luke had to alter his lifestyle to perform the National Anthem.

@LukeBryanOnline THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU YOU HAVE NO CLUE. THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING.❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/95cTU1LbBd — luther (@tlblincoln) February 5, 2017

For less than a two minute performance, the platinum recording artist spent TWO whole months prepping. Wow! We are definitely impressed. “It’s two months of preparation when you find out you’re doing the anthem,” Luke said after the big event. “I haven’t went out any night so I’ve been a good boy preparing.” Hard work surely pays off!

The country hunk mentioned that he was proud of his performance — like he should be! — but he also said that some of his friends messaged him saying they were impressed too. “I hope everybody felt that I did a great job with it. And when all my Nashville country music singer buddies are texting me ‘good job,’ I’m like, ‘All right, I did a good job,’” he said. Aww! The congrats were definitely well deserved.

The Georgia native also mentioned post-performance that he was delighted to see former President George H.W. Bush, 92, and his wife Barbara Bush, 90, do the coin toss, as they both have been suffering health problems as of late. “With what they’re dealing with health-wise, I think it was an honor and a privilege for America to see them,” Luke said. “What a beautiful family, and for them to be here together it was a special moment. I was glad I got to witness it.” Spoken like a true all-American boy!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Luke Bryan’s performance? Do you think his extensive preparation paid off?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.