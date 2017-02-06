Lady Gaga Body Shamed After Super Bowl Performance & Her Fans Are Fighting Back

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa, the Internet can be WAY harsh — and Lady Gaga was on the receiving end of major online hate after her Super Bowl performance on Feb. 5. While the majority of Twitter seemed to love the show Gaga put on, certain critics wrote the MEANEST fat-shaming tweets. Luckily, the singer’s loyal fanbase was there to stick up for her!

We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw some of the mean, hurtful comments about Lady Gaga, 30, on Twitter after her Halftime Show at Super Bowl 51! The “Perfect Illusion” singer absolutely slayed her performance, and she looked incredible the entire time, but haters still found something to pick apart. But for the few awful critics who tweeted about Gaga’s “doughy” “potbelly,” there were hundreds who shared, instead, how inspired they felt by her body and performance.

Was stuffing my face until @ladygaga popped out in sequin hot pants. Body goals AF 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Jillian Leff (@JillianLeff) February 6, 2017

I have more fat in my right eyelid than Lady Gaga does in her whole body — Abby Parsons (@abby_pars) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga's body is the perfect amount of realistic-I'm-in-great-shape-and-not-anorexic. Great role model for young women. #superbowl — Samantha Lim (@iamsamlim) February 6, 2017

Love @ladygaga even more for her normal yet still incredibly hot body she just rocked — Casey Pruett (@CaseyJane05) February 6, 2017

I absolutely love that @ladygaga sets a realistic body expectation for girls. — breyoncè yah (@brehbrehyah) February 6, 2017

SLAY, Little Monsters, slay! Who was even paying attention to Gaga’s body, anyway, when she put on one of the most memorable Halftime Shows of all-time?! It’ll be hard to ever beat her starting at the top of the arena, then jumping down to a platform on the field below. From there, she kept up her stamina for more than 13 minutes, belting out her hits like “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and more, all while showing off dance moves and keeping the crowd entranced.

We’re not sure what those body shamers were looking at, but we thought Gaga looked incredible at the Super Bowl, and before the show, she revealed the intense workouts she’d been doing to prepare. “I workout a lot,” she told Michael Strahan on GMA. “I also do the VersaClimber while I sing. I sing the show while I’m doing it. The show is full-on cardio. My performances most of the time are. It’s cardio while singing.” Unreal!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of people body shaming Gaga? Did you enjoy her halftime performance?

