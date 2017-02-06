Lady Gaga Faked Her Super Bowl Halftime Jump? Watch What Really Happened

Was Lady Gaga’s epic Super Bowl leap just another case of ‘alternative facts?’ While it looked like the ‘Bad Romance’ singer dove off the top of the stadium to kick off her stunning Halftime show, a new video reveals that Gaga actually faked her jump!

First, there were allegations that Stanley Kubrick faked the Moon landing, and now this. Lady Gaga, 30, supposedly opened up the Super Bowl 51 Halftime show on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. After singing a medley of “God Bless America / This Land Is Your Land,” Gaga appeared to jump off the edge to descend down to the field!

Except, that’s not really what happened, according to TMZ. The rooftop singing was all pre-recorded, and Gaga was actually suspended halfway over the middle of the stadium while that segment aired. She descended on wires like she appeared on television, but TMZ’s video shows that Gaga didn’t take the massive plunge from the rooftop.

Now, while Gaga didn’t actually jump off the edge of the NRG Stadium at the start of Halftime, she still fly around while suspended in the air. That alone deserves some major props. In fact, fans – both Little Monsters and casual Gaga listeners – went completely bonkers after the explosive Halftime show that featured Gaga on a wire, old hits like “Poker Face” and enough choreography to leave anyone feeling tired just by watching.

The biggest scandal of Gaga’s Halftime performance may not have been her white lie at the beginning, but the absence of a certain queen. Gaga may have been Super Bowl 51’s biggest troll, teasing a Beyonce, 34, appearance that didn’t happen. First, Gaga drops a bee emoji in an Instagram picture (the one used by the Bey hive) and then Gaga would break out “Telephone” (the song she did with Bey) during the actual show! Needless to say, the Hive wasn’t having any of it!

While Gaga’s performance was flawless (albeit slightly fraudulent) there were some who poked fun at some of the stranger moments. Gaga’s semi-awkward descent to the field reminded some of the way a flying squirrel spreads itself out, while others compared her to Kermit the Frog or Buzz Lightyear. Huh.

Are you upset that Gaga’s leap off the NRG Stadium’s roof was staged, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think it was just a little bit of television magic to make the Halftime show even more outstanding?