Lady Gaga Announces ‘Joanne World Tour’ After Slaying Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for! Lady Gaga finally announced the beginning of her ‘Joanne World Tour’ after giving one heck of a performance during Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5. Get all the details on her epic reveal.

Fans have been waiting patiently for Lady Gaga, 30, to announce her Joanne World Tour ever since they first heard “Perfect Illusion” drop in September 2016. Finally, after giving one of the best performances of her life during the Super Bowl 51 halftime show on Feb. 5, Gaga epically announced that she’d be heading out on the road to keep the party going!

Once the New England Patriots claimed their victory, Gaga shared her world tour news on Instagram. Without any sort of caption or introduction, the performer posted a pop art photograph of herself wearing purple sunglasses against a blue and yellow backdrop. After the way her halftime show went down, just imagine was kind of crazy stuns she has lined up for her world tour! We can definitely expect more fireworks, dancing, and risky stuns!

Fans were so excited to hear the announcement on the heels of her already legendary Super Bowl 51 performance that included a medley of Gaga’s most famous songs, like “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,”and “Poker Face,” and wildly intricate costumes that only she could pull off. If ever there was a time to figuratively drop the mic it was after she was still riding the high from that show-stopping number!

Mother Monster has toured a whopping six times, ending her most recent adventure, the Cheek to Cheek Tour with her buddy Tony Bennett, 90, in August 2015. Over a year without a Gaga tour? Oh we are so ready for more! So what can we expect from the upcoming round of concerts? “What I would say to those who are terrified that I’ll never again embrace absurdity or the avant-garde is ‘think again,’” she told NME in October 2016. “Because that is my favorite thing.” We cannot wait to see what she brings out this time!

