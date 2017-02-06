Kristen Stewart Flashes Bra & Underwear In Sexy Mesh Dress On ‘SNL’

Courtesy of NBC

Kristen Stewart is the latest stylish star to show off in sheer — and that’s just what she did in a daring mesh dress on ‘SNL’ as she showed off the right way to rock the sexy trend.

One of my favorite silhouettes on Kristen Stewart, 26, is an edgy mini. With her daring sense of style and long legs, the thigh-grazing hemline always looks beyond cool on the actress — and that’s why I was so happy to see her sport the get-up on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 4 in NYC.



The star opted for a long-sleeved, striped mesh dress that hugged her figure like a glove. Her frock was actually see-through, putting her strapless bra and high-waisted briefs on full display and leaving little to the imagination in the sexy silhouette.

I love the way KStew paired the dress with high-waisted briefs, playing with the portions of her outfit. She opted for a pair of Wolford’s Cotton Contour Control Panty for underneath her sexy mini. She also styled her short hair back, adding to the edgy vibe of the look.

Although she loves rocking the silhouette on the red carpet, in her day-to-day wardrobe consists of jeans and sneakers — we love how versatile her style can be.

What did you think of Kristen’s dress on SNL? Did you love it as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know.

