Kim Kardashian Flips Out On Kourtney & Khloe In Shocking Video: ‘F*** You’

Uh oh! Kim Kardashian isn’t happy with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. The reality star slammed her siblings in a shocking profanity laced Snapchat. See what made Kim SO angry in the video here!

When it comes to workouts, Kim Kardashian does not have time for tardiness! The reality star, 33, took to her Snapchat to call out her sisters Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, for being late to for a scheduled family workout. On her app, the socialite used one of the rabbit filters — clad with fluffy, gray ears, a pink nose, whiskers, and falling snow. Like the best filters on Snapchat, the video made Kim’s voice super high-pitched, suggesting she probably wasn’t THAT mad at her sisters — or at least we hope not!

“Okay seriously Kourtney and Khloe, F*** you. This is so rude.” Kim says in the vid. “I’ve literally been sitting in my garage waiting for the trainer for 30 minutes. I do have a life.” Come on Khloe and Kourt, we know you are serious about your workouts. Where were you? Although we might not have the exact answer, it seemed that the middle Kardashian wasn’t happy. Kim, like all of her family members, is an extremely busy woman and after the drama that’s been occurring in her life, a workout would probably help relieve some of her stress!

Between the traumatizing Paris robbery and the strain on her marriage with Kanye West, 39, it’s been rough couple of months for the Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s starlet. “Kim was really hit hard by the robbery testimony, she felt she was reliving the whole drama all over again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The whole family is rallying round her though, and trying to get her to focus on the fact that she can now hopefully put the whole ordeal behind her” the source continued. “Kanye is doing his best too, but things are still very tense between the two of them. They are both trying to make there marriage work but right now things do not look good for their future.” We hope that the hot couple can figure everything out. And we are optimistic that Kim’s sisters will be there on time for their next workout — otherwise suffer the wrath of Kim!

