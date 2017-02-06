FameFlyNet

Squad goals! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took their kids North and Saint to a Super Bowl party on Feb. 5, marking their first family outing in months. They were all dressed for comfort with their game faces on. Check out the heartwarming pics!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, were just as excited as the rest of the world to catch the highly anticipated match between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5. The happy couple watched the big game in Brentwood, even bringing their adorable kids North, 3, and Saint, 1, along for a food-fueled party. Dressed in a themed Super Bowl LI getup, Kim’s little girl was all smiles while rocking a chic double bun ‘do. Yeezy and Saint were spotted walking behind them, both wearing monochromatic tracksuits for the special occasion!

The whole crew was dressed rather casually for their first family outing together in months. Kim still looked gorgeous in her velour tracksuit, hiding her eyes behind a pair of Saint Laurent shades. The reality star eventually took to Twitter, shortly after she watched Lady Gaga slay her halftime performance in Houston, Texas. Kim must have been feeling inspired, since she re-tweeted a post which read, “#KanyeWestForSuperBowl52.” Fans have their fingers crossed!

Kim has definitely been going through a lot lately, so it’s great to see her in high spirits. The KUWTK beauty left a grueling 9 hour-long deposition for her robbery case on Feb. 2, but she can finally look forward to getting some closure. Despite reports of marital troubles between her and Yeezy caused by the heist, they appear to be going strong while putting on a very united front.

As we previously reported, “Kim was really hit hard by the robbery testimony, she felt she was reliving the whole drama all over again,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The whole family is rallying round her though, and trying to get her to focus on the fact that she can now hopefully put the whole ordeal behind her.” Cheers to moving on in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these adorable pics of the Kimye squad? Tell us!

