Kate Middleton Recycles Red Skirt Suit For Third Time In Six Years

REX Shutterstock

The Royal Recycler is back at it again, proving third time’s a charm! Kate Middleton stepped out looking radiant in red and serving up some serious déjà vu — in fact, the first time she rocked her skirt suit was in 2011.

Kate Middleton‘s style is so classic and sophisticated that all of her outfits seem to transcend time — she always looks like she’s rocking a brand-new get-up even when she opts to recycle her fave outfits! That’s just what she did on this occasion, stepping out in a bold red skirt suit by designer Luisa Spagnoli on Feb. 6 as she headed to the Mitchell Brook Primary School in Neasden, fulfilling her duties as the patron of charity Place2Be. If the look seems familiar, that’s because the savvy style Duchess also rocked the outfit on a total of three occasions!



Kate Middleton’s Best Style Moments From Royal Tour In India

Kate, 35, first debuted the look in 2011 when she paired the suit with black knee-high boots, a clutch and a pair of black tights. She combated the cold by layering a black turtleneck under the jacket and polishing off the ensemble with gloves. I loved the way the black tights and turtleneck made the belt and buttons pop.

When she rocked it for the second time, breaking it out in New Zealand in 2014, she switched up the style, pairing it with black heels and nude stockings, making it look more formal in the process. Her most recent outfit seemed to mimic her look from 2014, right down to the tiny clutch and voluminous, glossy blowout.

While Kate recently started experimenting with her style she still keeps it consistent and relies on her fave finds from time to time — and we love her recycling ways.

What did you think of the red skirt suit on Kate? Are you loving her polished ensemble?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.